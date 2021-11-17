Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief, UN Food and Agriculture Organization sign two agreements

The Supervisor General of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah on Wednesday signed two agreements with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Al-Rabeeah met with the Director General of FAO Qu Dongyu in the organization’s headquarters in Rome, Italy.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest in the humanitarian and relief field, mainly those concerned with the food security, nutrition and early recovery, SPA reported.

The first agreement signed included enhancing cooperation and providing a framework to promote goals related to improving food security and combating malnutrition at the international level.



The second agreement included implementing an emergency assistance project for agricultural living conditions for residents who were affected by the humanitarian crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic in Yemen’s Hajjah and Lahaj governorates.

“The agreement seeks to improve food security and nutrition through providing instant support for farmers and most needy families in the agricultural communities,” SPA said.

Al-Rabeeah said the first agreement seeks to ensure cooperation between the two sides in several fields, while the second agreement would contribute to helping many individuals in Yemen.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, WFP partnership dates back more than 45 years: KSrelief supervisor

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches medical program to combat blindness in Burundi

Artificial Limbs Center, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief aid 493 Yemenis in Marib in October