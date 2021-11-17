.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE free trade talks with India and Indonesia going well: Minister says

  • Font
Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, US, September 15, 2021. (Reuters)

UAE free trade talks with India and Indonesia going well: Minister says

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Free trade talks between the United Arab Emirates and India and Indonesia, are making good progress, the country’s trade minister said on Wednesday, a day after starting similar talks with Israel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE said in September it would seek economic agreements with eight countries - India, Britain, South Korea, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, and Turkey as part of a push to recover from the pandemic and in the face of increasing economic competition from Saudi Arabia.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Zeyoudi has previously said he hopes to conclude some of these deals by the end of the year.

“We are making excellent progress in our negotiations with India and Indonesia, and hope that our discussions with Israel are equally productive,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

He added that the talks with Israel were a “natural extension” of the new relationship with Israel forged after the two countries established diplomatic relations last August.

The UAE, which refers to the trade deals it is aiming for as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), opened negotiations with South Korea in October.

Read more:

Colombia hopes to triple trade with the UAE in two years: President

Commission-free app to trade US stocks launches in the UAE

Dubai signs MoU to build infrastructure in Kashmir: Indian government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum
US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More