UAE free trade talks with India and Indonesia going well: Minister says

Free trade talks between the United Arab Emirates and India and Indonesia, are making good progress, the country’s trade minister said on Wednesday, a day after starting similar talks with Israel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The UAE said in September it would seek economic agreements with eight countries - India, Britain, South Korea, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, and Turkey as part of a push to recover from the pandemic and in the face of increasing economic competition from Saudi Arabia.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Zeyoudi has previously said he hopes to conclude some of these deals by the end of the year.

“We are making excellent progress in our negotiations with India and Indonesia, and hope that our discussions with Israel are equally productive,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

He added that the talks with Israel were a “natural extension” of the new relationship with Israel forged after the two countries established diplomatic relations last August.

The UAE, which refers to the trade deals it is aiming for as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), opened negotiations with South Korea in October.

Read more:

Colombia hopes to triple trade with the UAE in two years: President

Commission-free app to trade US stocks launches in the UAE

Dubai signs MoU to build infrastructure in Kashmir: Indian government