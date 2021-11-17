.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE students report second-highest levels of anxiety about math globally: Survey

  • Font
Yellow school bus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (iStock)
Yellow school bus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (iStock)

UAE students report second-highest levels of anxiety about math globally: Survey

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Students in the United Arab Emirates are more anxious about mathematics than those in any country apart from the UK, according to a survey.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mathematics provokes anxiety in 25 percent of UAE students, the survey said, with female students more stressed than males.

In the UK, 26 percent of students reported feeling anxious about their numerical literacy, while US students were third most anxious at 23 percent.

The survey of 1,783 students across 20 countries was carried out by education technology company Cuemath.

Longer hours could potentially be a factor in reports of anxiety levels.

Young people in the UAE study for longer than those in 78 other high and middle-income countries, according to a comprehensive 2018 report.

The research by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tested between 4,000 and 8,000 students from 79 countries.

Despite studying for the longest hours, students in the United Arab Emirates fell just below the average for mathematics scores.

In the OECD study, UAE students scored 435 out of 600 for mathematics, when the overall average was 489.

Girls worldwide reported having higher math-related anxiety than boys in the Cuemath survey, with one-quarter of girls reporting stress compared to one-fifth of boys.

Anxiety peaked in grade nine, where the average age is typically 14 years old.

“These statistics should be of great concern to parents and children in the UAE,” said Cuemath chairman Manan Khurma in a statement.

Khurma believes that the anxiety is largely down to the way mathematics is traditionally taught.

Read more:

UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022

Google-backed math program Cuemath launches in UAE

Pandemic fuels EdTech boom in UAE, Google-backed startup sees surge in enrollment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More