UN demands that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis free detained staffers

Houthi supporters rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press

The United Nations on Wednesday demanded the release of two UN staffers detained earlier this month by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

UN officials were given assurances by senior Houthi officials last week that the two men, both Yemenis, would be released, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that they have not been freed.

“UN staff should not be arbitrarily detained,” Dujarric told reporters.

He said the UN staffers work for the UN human rights office and UNESCO, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and were detained on Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.

Dujarric said UN officials have not been able to contact the men.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis took control of the capital of Sanaa and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The US has since suspended its direct involvement in the conflict.

