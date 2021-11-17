.
US defense secretary heading to UAE, Bahrain to reaffirm importance of ties

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meet US Military and Interagency team at al-Udeid Air Base, in Doha, Sept. 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meet US Military and Interagency team at al-Udeid Air Base, in Doha, Sept. 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is flying to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to meet with senior government officials and discuss joint priorities in the region, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

“While in Bahrain, Secretary Austin will also deliver remarks at the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue that will reaffirm the US resolve to advance and strengthen enduring defense partnerships and commitment to the long-standing US leadership role in strengthening regional security and stability,” the Pentagon said.

At the IISS Dialogue, Austin will meet with partners and allied leadership from around the world.

“In the United Arab Emirates, Secretary Austin will meet with senior government officials to reaffirm the importance of the US-UAE strategic partnership,” according to the Pentagon.

While in Bahrain and the UAE, Austin will also visit US troops deployed and stationed in the region to “thank them for their service, sacrifice, and dedication, and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving week.”

