Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport on Wednesday.

The Coalition said there has been an escalation in Yemen’s Houthi militia’s hostile attempts to target civilians in airports and cities, and that it was taking operational measures to deal with cross-border attacks.

Coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, said on November 10 that precision strikes had been carried out on legitimate military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa and Saada.

Maliki added that the strikes had achieved their goals in neutralizing cross-border attacks and attempts to target civilians, stressing that the militia's cross-border attacks are futile and the coalition continues to exercise restraint.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

