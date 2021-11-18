.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

  • Font
Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport on Wednesday.

The Coalition said there has been an escalation in Yemen’s Houthi militia’s hostile attempts to target civilians in airports and cities, and that it was taking operational measures to deal with cross-border attacks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, said on November 10 that precision strikes had been carried out on legitimate military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa and Saada.

Maliki added that the strikes had achieved their goals in neutralizing cross-border attacks and attempts to target civilians, stressing that the militia's cross-border attacks are futile and the coalition continues to exercise restraint.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Read more:

Arab Coalition: Redeployment of forces in Yemen’s west coast a military decision

Arab Coalition: 186 Houthis killed in 42 attacks in Sirwah and al-Bayda

Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive drones launched by Houthis: Coalition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’ Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’
UK F-35 fighter jet crashes in Mediterranean Sea, pilot ejects safely UK F-35 fighter jet crashes in Mediterranean Sea, pilot ejects safely
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More