Arab Coalition targets Houthi sites after attempted drone attack on Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition carried out a wide operation against targets in Yemen after intercepting and destroying a drone that attempted to attack Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, Saudi state media said early on Thursday.

The coalition was taking “operational measures to deal with the sources of hostile cross-border attacks,” Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The coalition said later it conducted a wide operation on military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Dhamar, Saada, and al-Jawf in response to ballistic and drone threats, Saudi state TV reported.

Workshops and warehouses for ballistic missiles, drones, and communications systems were destroyed, it said.

The coalition added that it targeted what was described as a secret facility for experts from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Hezbollah, who it accuses of being involved in hostile attacks against the kingdom.

The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia says Hezbollah arms, supplies and trains the Houthis.

