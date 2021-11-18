.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

First international flight arrives in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla from UAE

  • Font
Passengers depart from the first ever international flight to land in Saudi Arabia's AlUla, which set off from Dubai International Airport, on November 19 2021. (Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English)
Passengers depart from the first ever international flight to land in Saudi Arabia's AlUla, which set off from Dubai International Airport, on November 19 2021. (Al Arabiya English)

First international flight arrives in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla from UAE

Joanne Serrieh and Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The first international flight arrived in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla on Friday, opening a new path for travelers to visit what is being billed as the largest living museum in the world.

The Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas, which took off from the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai International Airport, was welcomed by a water canon salute in the presence of representatives from the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) at around 3pm local time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It was all beautiful, from the top of the descent all the way through the approach and landing,” Captain Mohammed bin Asker told Al Arabiya English.

The first ever international flight lands at AlUla International Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Al Arabiya English)
The first ever international flight lands at AlUla International Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Al Arabiya English)

“It is such a pleasure to see our history and how our Kingdom has evolved over the past few years. In the future I’m sure we will see a lot more than what is happening now.”

Regular tourists at AlUla Khalid al-Maqbool and Mohammed Tar Ahmed, from Abu Dhabi, spoke to Al Arabiya English about how the new flight has significantly cut down their travel time.

On a previous visit, the pair had driven nearly 2,000 kilometers from Abu Dhabi, much of the distance off-road, in a journey that had taken them two days.

The first ever international flight lands at AlUla International Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English)
The first ever international flight lands at AlUla International Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English)

“This [flight] is one of the best things,” al-Maqbool said. “Now instead of wasting your holiday driving, it’s only three hours and you are here. It’s easy to rent a car and enjoy your leave.”

The two friends are so enchanted by the tourist destination that they plan to return again in just over a month.

When asked what was attractive about AlUla, al-Maqbool said: “I don’t know how to express it but it’s very nice. The people are very nice here. And there are lots of places for camping and sightseeing.”

AlUla International Airport. (Al Arabiya English)
AlUla International Airport. (Al Arabiya English)

As for the future of AlUla, which seems likely to see an influx of tourists after the new flight path has opened up, al-Maqbool believes the change will be for the best.

“Always there is area for improvement, and this will come because of the feedback you get from the people,” he said.

“It will definitely change the culture, the way people think dealing with each other.”

Reflections in the window of AlUla International Airport after the first ever international flight landed in the tourist destination. (Marco Ferrari Al Arabiya English)
Reflections in the window of AlUla International Airport after the first ever international flight landed in the tourist destination. (Marco Ferrari Al Arabiya English)

Located in northwest Saudi Arabia, AlUla has only recently been re-discovered by the world.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore over 110 well-preserved tombs at the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site Hegra.

On the same day marking the arrival of the first international flight, Middle Easter singer Faia Younan will perform a live concert as part of the AlUla Moments to be held in the mirrored building ‘Maraya’.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum

‘AlUla Moments’: Upcoming festival will launch in Saudi Arabia in December

Uncovering ancient kingdoms, Saudi Arabia develops modern sites in al-Ula

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Top Content
UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies
US sanctions 6 Iran nationals, one entity for interfering in 2020 elections US sanctions 6 Iran nationals, one entity for interfering in 2020 elections
Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More