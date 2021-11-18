Kuwait detains 18 suspected of financing Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Kuwait’s prosecution on Thursday detained 18 individuals suspected of financing Lebanon’s Hezbollah, according to Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas.

The 18 individuals are set to remain in prison for 21 days, the newspaper reported.

The accused have been placed in the country’s central prison pending investigation, al-Qabas said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The source added that “the prosecution is still investigating the case, and is expected to refer it to the criminal court soon.”

