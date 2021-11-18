.
UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far

Visitors walk past the Edge display during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai

Published:

The United Arab Emirates signed 23 agreements with local and international companies worth around 22.5 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow, the Ministry of Defense said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

Developing

