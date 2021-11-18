UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
United Arab Emirate's state-owned defense conglomerate EDGE and Israeli state-owned aerospace firm IAI on Thursday signed an agreement to jointly design unmanned military and commercial vessels.
A joint statement said the “17 M” unmanned surface vessels would be designed to carrying out security operations, mine sweeping and surveillance, among other capabilities.
The UAE and Israel established diplomatic ties last year in a deal brokered by the US.