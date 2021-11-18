.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels

  • Font
Breaking News USE THIS

UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

United Arab Emirate's state-owned defense conglomerate EDGE and Israeli state-owned aerospace firm IAI on Thursday signed an agreement to jointly design unmanned military and commercial vessels.

A joint statement said the “17 M” unmanned surface vessels would be designed to carrying out security operations, mine sweeping and surveillance, among other capabilities.

The UAE and Israel established diplomatic ties last year in a deal brokered by the US.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish
Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militants Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militants
Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’ Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More