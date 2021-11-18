UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report

The United Arab Emirates has been named the safest country for people to walk at night, a new international survey finds.

The Gallup Global Law and Order 2021 report ranked the UAE as the number one country for walking at night safely after scoring 95 percent.

Norway came in second on the index, scoring 93 percent.

“If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates,” Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted late Wednesday.

The UAE also came second in the highest law and order index, deeming it the second safest country in the world after Norway, scoring 93 and 94 points respectively.

“With the wisdom of Commander Khalifa bin Zayed, and the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid and the support of Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE achieved first place in the roaming of the population at night alone, and second in the world for the safest countries according to the results of the Gallup Report for Security and Order 2021, may God protect the UAE and perpetuate its security,” said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

The top five countries with the highest law and order index scores are: Norway (94), the UAE (93), China (93), Switzerland (93), and Finland (92).

As for the top five safest countries to walk alone in, according to the report, included: the UAE (95 percent), Norway (93 percent), China (91 percent), Slovenia (91 percent), and Taiwan (89 percent).

The report’s findings were based on people’s perceptions of their own safety and security in the rule of law. The surveys were conducted throughout the pandemic, during 2020 and the first half of 2021.

The UAE also topped the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index 2021, a Georgetown University report, released in October.

The country ranked the highest in the ‘Perception of Community Safety’ category, scoring 98.5 percent.

