United Nations ‘deeply concerned’ about Iran-backed Houthi crimes

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two UN staff members” in Yemen’s Sanaa by the Iran-backed Houthi militia earlier this month, the UN said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The UN also condemned the summary executions of 10 individuals belonging to local security forces that took place in Hodeidah governorate on November 13.

“These amount to serious violations of international humanitarian and international human rights law, which must be promptly and thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice,” the statement said.

Two UN staff members are being held without any justification or charge and have been prevented from communicating with their families and offices, the UN said, adding that they received assurances from the Iran-backed militia that the two staff members would be released.

The UN said that as of today, the staff members remain in detention, “in breach of UN privileges and immunities and in direct contravention to the assurances we received last week.”

“We call for their immediate release,” the statement said.

The Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport on Wednesday.

The Coalition said there has been an escalation in Yemen’s Houthi militia’s hostile attempts to target civilians in airports and cities, and that it was taking operational measures to deal with cross-border attacks.

The Arab Coalition carried out a wide operation against targets in Yemen after intercepting and destroying the drone.

Read more:

UN demands that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis free detained staffers

Arab Coalition targets Houthi sites after attempted drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport