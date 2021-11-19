.
Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Flynas Vice President Of International Sales Abdulilah Aleidi (center left) cuts a ribbon along with Saudi Consul General Abdullah bin Mansoor Al Mutawah (center right) to inaugurate the first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia's AlUla on Friday November 19 2021. (Al Arabiya English)
Marco Ferrari and Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Officials, including Saudi Consul General Abdullah bin Mansoor Al Mutawah, inaugurated the first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s tourist destination AlUla at Dubai International Airport on Friday morning.

The Flynas flight signaled a new chapter in the Kingdom’s history as it opens to the world, continuing a drive to grow its tourism sector as part of wider efforts to diversify from oil.

Al Mutawah cut the ribbon along with Flynas Vice President Of International Sales Abdulilah Aleidi at the airport ceremony.

A second Flynas flight to AlUla was due to take off from Kuwait on Saturday, but has been postponed to an undisclosed date, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Executive Director of Destination Marketing Melanie de Souza told Al Arabiya English.

“This is the start of a great partnership with an airline that’s just also put on domestic routes from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah,” de Souza said.

“Air access is a very critical determinant in terms of peoples’ choice of destination. AlUla is really getting the world’s attention as this magical destination in the north of Saudi Arabia, premised on heritage, culture, and a range of amazing activities,” de Souza added.

“This is going to make not just a difference for the UAE market, but for connecting markets in the UK and Europe.”

Paid passengers as well as members of the press and social media influencers were present on the flight that was scheduled to take off at 11:30 a.m. from Dubai.

