Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report

2020-06-18An Iranian navy vessel is seen in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran, June 17, 2020. (Reuters)T000000Z_1877176582_RC2PBH9GTW8Q_RTRMADP_3_IRAN-MISSILES-TEST
An Iranian navy vessel is seen in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran. (Reuters)

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.

“A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” said Col. Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian.

“After inspection, more than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel were discovered,” he added.

Hajian, who was identified by his last name only, said the Ship’s 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship’s nationality or details on when it was seized.

The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.

To protect Iran’s economy, Hajian said, his unit would “deal decisively” with fuel smuggling in the sea.

Read more: Iran state TV says IRGC speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

