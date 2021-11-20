Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior: Bahrain FM

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can “change its behavior” to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Concerned about Hezbollah's growing influence, Gulf states - traditional aid donors to Lebanon - have been withholding support to the country which is suffering a deep economic crisis.

"We (can) extend support and try to find solutions in the future, but once it is demonstrated that Hezbollah can be changing its behaviour," Zayani told the IISS Manama Dialogue security forum in Bahrain.

Riyadh has said its measures last month against Lebanon, including an import ban, were not only in response to the minister's remarks, but were also to demonstrate unease over Hezbollah's "domination" of Lebanese politics.

Lebanon's newly appointed information minister George Kordahi said his remarks were made in an interview before he joined the cabinet and has refused to apologise or step down.

Hezbollah's leader has supported him in the diplomatic row and rejected calls for his resignation.

Read more:

Kuwait detains 18 suspected of financing Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah

Lebanese central bank governor Salameh hands audit of his accounts to PM Mikati

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon