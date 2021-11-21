Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal meets Swiss counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received his Swiss Vice President Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Riyadh where they discussed several regional and international developments.

“During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as regional and international developments and coordinating the joint efforts exerted towards them,” the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

“The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Political and Economic Affairs Ambassador Eid Al-Thaqafi and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Switzerland Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad,” the ministry added.

