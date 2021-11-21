.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal meets Swiss counterpart in Riyadh

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal meets Swiss counterpart in Riyadh. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal meets Swiss counterpart in Riyadh

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received his Swiss Vice President Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Riyadh where they discussed several regional and international developments.

“During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as regional and international developments and coordinating the joint efforts exerted towards them,” the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Political and Economic Affairs Ambassador Eid Al-Thaqafi and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Switzerland Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad,” the ministry added.

Read more:

Saudi Foreign Minister meets Bahraini counterpart, discusses regional issues

Saudi Arabia’s FM heads Kingdom’s delegation at Paris Peace Forum

Saudi Arabia sees no purpose in engaging Lebanon at this time: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Top Content
Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials
Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report
China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached
Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior: Bahrain FM Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior: Bahrain FM
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More