Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says expects no shift in investment strategy in 2022

Mubadala
The Mubadala logo. (Supplied)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, its group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday.

Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain themes for the state investor, Al Mubarak said at a conference.

