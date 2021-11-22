Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says expects no shift in investment strategy in 2022

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, its group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain themes for the state investor, Al Mubarak said at a conference.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invested record amount last year, eyes aluminium IPO, says CEO

UAE’s NMC expects to exit administration, hand over to creditors by end-2021

Abu Dhabi’s G42 to start Mideast’s first driverless car trials on Yas Island