Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses security, terrorism with US defense secretary

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince met with the US Secretary of Defense to discuss defense cooperation and combating terrorism, according to a statement issued by the Pentagon on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Qasr al-Shati Palace in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates’ official WAM news agency reported.

Austin thanked the UAE for its long-term hosting of US forces and its role in being a transit point for evacuations from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country in August.

The visit was part of Austin’s broader tour of the Middle East that also saw him speak at the Manama Dialogue forum in Bahrain where he reaffirmed that the US will uphold its commitments to withdraw all troops with a combat role from Iraq by the end of the year.

