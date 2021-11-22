.
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base

Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Al Arabiya has exclusively obtained videos showing the Iran-backed Houthi militia using Sanaa International Airport as a military base to conduct experiments and tests of air defense systems.

The videos also showed how the Houthis have transformed the hangars of Sanaa International Airport into a base where missiles are manufactured under the supervision of foreign experts.

Several experiments and tests by a number of Houthi militants on an air systems can be seen via the use of a UN aircraft during landing and take-off at Sanaa International Airport to ensure the system’s work and effectiveness, given that the plane is a moving air target in the airport’s airspace that simulates interception and destruction scenarios.

