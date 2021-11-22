Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
Al Arabiya has exclusively obtained videos showing the Iran-backed Houthi militia using Sanaa International Airport as a military base to conduct experiments and tests of air defense systems.
The videos also showed how the Houthis have transformed the hangars of Sanaa International Airport into a base where missiles are manufactured under the supervision of foreign experts.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Several experiments and tests by a number of Houthi militants on an air systems can be seen via the use of a UN aircraft during landing and take-off at Sanaa International Airport to ensure the system’s work and effectiveness, given that the plane is a moving air target in the airport’s airspace that simulates interception and destruction scenarios.