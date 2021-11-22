Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base

Al Arabiya has exclusively obtained videos showing the Iran-backed Houthi militia using Sanaa International Airport as a military base to conduct experiments and tests of air defense systems.

The videos also showed how the Houthis have transformed the hangars of Sanaa International Airport into a base where missiles are manufactured under the supervision of foreign experts.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several experiments and tests by a number of Houthi militants on an air systems can be seen via the use of a UN aircraft during landing and take-off at Sanaa International Airport to ensure the system’s work and effectiveness, given that the plane is a moving air target in the airport’s airspace that simulates interception and destruction scenarios.