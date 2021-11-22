.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi tourism fund invests over $500 mln since last year: Statement

  • Font
A diver underwater in Umluj, Saudi Arabia. (File Photo: Saudi Ministry of Tourism)
A diver underwater in Umluj, Saudi Arabia. (File Photo: Saudi Ministry of Tourism)

Saudi tourism fund invests over $500 mln since last year: Statement

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund said on Monday it had deployed 2 billion riyals ($533 million) on tourism projects worth a total of around 6 billion riyals from its establishment last year until the end of September this year.

The remaining four billion riyals for the projects have come from the private sector, the fund said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Founded in June 2020 with an initial $4 billion investment, the fund is part of Saudi plans to diversify the economy away from the oil sector.

Read more: Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More