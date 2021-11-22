UAE welcomes signing of agreement to complete transitional phase in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on its Twitter account on Monday it welcomes the signing of a political agreement to complete the transitional phase in Sudan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Sudan’s military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest that were triggered by a coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.

Read more:

Sudan’s Hamdok, Burhan sign political deal to restore transition

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rally in Sudan: Sources

Sudan’s Hamdok on board with agreement with military: Source