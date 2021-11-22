.
UAE welcomes signing of agreement to complete transitional phase in Sudan

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. (Reuters)

UAE welcomes signing of agreement to complete transitional phase in Sudan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on its Twitter account on Monday it welcomes the signing of a political agreement to complete the transitional phase in Sudan.

Sudan’s military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest that were triggered by a coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.

