Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to meet with Turkish President for first time in years

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will pay an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed will meet with Turkish president Recep Erdogan for the first time in years.

The two countries have been at odds over a number of regional issues in recent years, including backing different sides in conflicts.

“Steps that can be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed,” the Turkish presidency said.

