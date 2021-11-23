.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to meet with Turkish President for first time in years

  • Font
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in the Saudi holy city of Mecca. (AFP)
File photo of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. (AFP)

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to meet with Turkish President for first time in years

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will pay an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed will meet with Turkish president Recep Erdogan for the first time in years.

The two countries have been at odds over a number of regional issues in recent years, including backing different sides in conflicts.

“Steps that can be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed,” the Turkish presidency said.

With Reuters

Read more:

Watch: Turkey’s Erdogan plays basketball after reports circulate about his health

Turkey probes Tweets about President Erdogan’s health

German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears
Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More