.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition conducts 17 operations against Houthis in Marib, al-Bayda

  • Font
A picture taken on November 16, 2015 shows a Saudi F-15 fighter jet landing at the Khamis Mushayt military airbase, some 880 km from the capital Riyadh, as the Saudi army conducts operations over Yemen. (File photo: AFP)

Arab Coalition conducts 17 operations against Houthis in Marib, al-Bayda

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said it has conducted 17 operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours, according to a statement.

The coalition confirmed that the targeted operations have destroyed 12 Houthi military vehicles and killed more than 110 militia members.

The Arab military alliance in Yemen said on Tuesday it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch site in overnight air strikes in the Iran-backed Houthi militia-controlled capital Sanaa, where residents reported big explosions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement reported by the Saudi state news agency (SPA) on Twitter, the coalition said air strikes had been conducted against “legitimate military targets” in Sanaa.

It described the ballistic missile sites as “secret”, and said one of “high-value” had been destroyed.

The coalition said it had taken measures to spare civilians any collateral damage, adding that “the secret positions” had used hospitals, organizations and civilians as human shields.

Read more:

Arab coalition strikes sites in Yemen capital Sanaa

US envoy to Yemen heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss Houthi actions, concerns over Iran

Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai retailers gearing for a bumper weekend ahead of shopping festival, Black Friday Dubai retailers gearing for a bumper weekend ahead of shopping festival, Black Friday
US oil export ban will raise prices worldwide: Expert US oil export ban will raise prices worldwide: Expert
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears
Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More