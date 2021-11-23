Arab Coalition conducts 17 operations against Houthis in Marib, al-Bayda

The Arab Coalition said it has conducted 17 operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours, according to a statement.

The coalition confirmed that the targeted operations have destroyed 12 Houthi military vehicles and killed more than 110 militia members.

Advertisement

The Arab military alliance in Yemen said on Tuesday it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch site in overnight air strikes in the Iran-backed Houthi militia-controlled capital Sanaa, where residents reported big explosions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement reported by the Saudi state news agency (SPA) on Twitter, the coalition said air strikes had been conducted against “legitimate military targets” in Sanaa.

It described the ballistic missile sites as “secret”, and said one of “high-value” had been destroyed.

The coalition said it had taken measures to spare civilians any collateral damage, adding that “the secret positions” had used hospitals, organizations and civilians as human shields.

Read more:

Arab coalition strikes sites in Yemen capital Sanaa

US envoy to Yemen heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss Houthi actions, concerns over Iran

Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department