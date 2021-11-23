Deputy Defense Minister heads Saudi Arabia’s delegation at GCC Joint Defense Council 

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman on Monday headed the Kingdom’s delegation on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the 18th meeting of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Defense Ministers at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.

The meeting of the council was headed by Bahrain’s Minister of Defense Lieutenant-General Abdullah bin Hassan al-Nuaimi, with participation of the Ministers of Defense of the GCC countries and GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In a speech, Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed “and their deep appreciation of the council for its sincere efforts undertaken over the past period,” according to the press agency.

The GCC affirmed that its new headquarters of the Unified Military Command in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, sends “a message of determination to protect the achievements of the GCC states.”

The Supreme Council of Leaders of the Gulf states, in its last session, had agreed to amend Article VI of the joint defense agreement by changing the name of the “Joint Peninsula Shield Forces” command to the “Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

