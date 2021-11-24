Arab Coalition launches strikes against legitimate military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

The Arab Coalition said early Wednesday it began launching strikes against legitimate military targets in Yemen’s capital Sanaa and called on civilians to avoid the targeted sites.

The Coalition warned civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites, stressing that the operation will be conducted in with international humanitarian law.

The Coalition had announced earlier the arrival of logistical support and reinforcements to the Ma'rib front, and that the Houthi militias had suffered heavy losses on more than one front.

In Taiz, Coalition forces managed to control new sites in the western countryside after violent confrontations with the Houthi militia.

As for Marib and al-Bayda, the Coalition conducted 17 operations against the Houthi militia during the last 24 hours.

The operations destroyed 12 military vehicles and more than 110 Houthi members were killed.

Separately, the Coalition said on Tuesday that the Houthis deployed 11 sea mines in the region, adding that its forces destroyed 231 sea mines which threatened commercial ships and oil tankers.

