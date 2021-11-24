Arab coalition bombs drone sites in Yemen’s Sanaa: Report

The Arab coalition engaged in Yemen said on Wednesday it launched air strikes on the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s drone sites in the capital Sanaa in the second such raid in as many days after earlier targeting Houthi missile capabilities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The alliance bombed a building under construction that was being used as “a secret factory” for drones and urged civilians to stay clear of areas with “legitimate” military targets, Saudi state media reported.

Residents said there was no hospital in the vicinity of the targeted area. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the report of casualties.

On Tuesday, the alliance, which has been battling the Houthis for over six years, said it destroyed a ballistic missile launch site.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia since the coalition intervened in March 2015 after the movement ousted the internationally-recognized government from Sanaa.

The group recently ramped up attacks on the kingdom at a time the Houthis are pressing a ground offensive in Yemen’s gas-rich Marib, the internationally-recognized government’s last northern stronghold, and other areas in Yemen.

The coalition, which has been criticized for civilian deaths in air strikes during the war, said it had taken measures to spare civilians any collateral damage.

Read more:

Arab coalition strikes sites in Yemen capital Sanaa

US envoy to Yemen heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss Houthi actions, concerns over Iran

Arab Coalition says 115 Houthis killed in airstrikes around Yemen’s Marib