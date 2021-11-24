Egyptian Siamese twins arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh for possible surgery

Egyptian Siamese twins Salma and Sarah arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday to receive medical treatment and possibly undergo surgery to separate them, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Siamese twins were transferred upon their arrival to the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard to study their condition and consider the possibility of separating them,” the press agency said.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the head of the medical team, Dr. Abdullah bin al-Rabiah thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “for this noble humanitarian initiative that comes as a continuation of this blessed country as it gives back to people and countries in need.

KSrelief is the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom. It manages, coordinates and supervises the country’s international aid.

The father of the twins, Abdul-Ghani Hilal, thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership for the “warm reception and hospitality he received, noting the Saudi program for separating twins, which has become a milestone in its field at the international level,” according to SPA.

Salma and Sarah’s case is the 118th case received from 22 countries around the world to be studied in the Saudi national program for separating Siamese twins, the press agency reported.

