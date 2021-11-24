National Day holidays for UAE public sector workers announced

Public sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will be given a holiday from Wednesday December 1 to Friday December 3 to celebrate the country’s 50th National Day, state news agency WAM reported.

Employees will return to work on Sunday December 5, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced.

National Day is celebrated every year on December 2 in the UAE, commemorating the day in 1971 in which founder Sheikh Zayed united six of the seven emirates that make up the country.

The seventh, Ras al-Khaimah, joined the union five weeks later.

The long weekend also marks Commemoration Day – a day of remembrance for fallen Emirati soldiers that has been held officially on November 30 since 2015.

National Day celebrations typically involve fireworks and parades across the seven emirates.

