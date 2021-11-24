Saudi Arabia implements issuing and renewing residence permits quarterly

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports and the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development have started implementing a service of issuing and renewing residence permits, or iqama, on a quarterly basis, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The implementation comes in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the Kingdom’s Cabinet decision that approved allowing the issuance of residence permits related to work permits and their renewal on a quarterly basis, or every three months as a minimum, except for domestic workers.

The new mechanism will enable employers to renew residence permits, work permits, and financial compensation for varying periods of three months, six months, nine months, and 12 months, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports stated that this service can be accessed through the platforms of Absher Business and Muqeem.

