Saudi King Salman calls on increased cooperation in combatting extremism, terrorism

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has called on the international community for increased cooperation in combating extremism and terrorism and to adopt principles of coexistence, the monarch said during a speech delivered at the opening of a summit between Russia and the Islamic world in Jeddah.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia highlights the importance of this strategic meeting between the Islamic world and the Russian Federation in enhancing regional and international security and stability, intensifying dialogue prospects among followers of various faiths and civilizations, and increasing cooperation in combating extremism and terrorism,” King Salman said.

The Strategic Vision Group was established in 2006 after the Russian Federation joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer member. Since then, the group has held its meetings in Moscow, Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah and Kuwait.

The meeting on Wednesday was held in the presence of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, who is also head of the Group of Strategic Vision, with the participation of officials, scholars and intellectuals from the Russian Federation and countries of the Islamic World.

“In the end, I hope that this group will contribute to enhancing harmony among followers of various religions, developing dialogue among civilizations and cultures, protecting traditional, spiritual and household values that are facing change today, which require us to face such negative change and join efforts to avert its threats and move ahead steadily towards progress and sublimity,” King Salman said.

