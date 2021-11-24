.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai

  • Font
Stock image of a parachutist.
Stock image of a parachutist.

Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai

Marco Ferrari and Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Emergency services responded to an incident involving a skydiver in Dubai on Wednesday morning.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several police and rapid response vehicles attended a building in Dubai’s Media City, with initial reports suggesting that a skydiver had made an emergency landing on the rooftop after their parachute failed, a police officer told Al Arabiya English.

A spokesperson for Skydive Dubai said that a spare parachute had become separated from the skydiver and landed on the rooftop, while the man completed the jump as planned.

Developing

Read more:

Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four

Dubai skydiving plane makes emergency landing, no one hurt

Protester parachutes into stadium ahead of France-Germany match at Euro 2020

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta
Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’ Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’
Two civilians killed, six soldiers injured in Israeli rocket attack on central Syria Two civilians killed, six soldiers injured in Israeli rocket attack on central Syria
Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More