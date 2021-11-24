Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai

Emergency services responded to an incident involving a skydiver in Dubai on Wednesday morning.

Several police and rapid response vehicles attended a building in Dubai’s Media City, with initial reports suggesting that a skydiver had made an emergency landing on the rooftop after their parachute failed, a police officer told Al Arabiya English.

A spokesperson for Skydive Dubai said that a spare parachute had become separated from the skydiver and landed on the rooftop, while the man completed the jump as planned.

