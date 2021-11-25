Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said it conducted eight target operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib in the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 60 “terrorist elements,” according to a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The target operations also destroyed five military vehicles.

“We support the Yemeni army and its goal to achieve progress on the ground” and are keen to protect civilians, the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Arab Coalition conducted several air strikes on Houthi military camps and targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to a statement.

The operation in Sanaa targeted Houthi military camps at the presidential residence in Sanaa, according to the coalition.

Yemeni VP

Last week, Yemen’s Vice President General Ali Mohsen Saleh expressed his appreciation for the Arab Coalition’s role in Yemen in their battle against the “terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saleh thanked the coalition for their continuous support to Yemen and its people and for “their common destiny in protecting Yemen and the security and stability of the Arab region.”

He said the “terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia and its continued escalation towards the liberated areas in Yemen and Saudi Arabia” proves that the militia rejects peace, SPA reported.

Read more:

Arab Coalition conducts air strikes on Houthi military camps, targets in Sanaa

Arab Coalition conducts 17 operations against Houthis in Marib, al-Bayda

Yemeni VP appreciates Arab Coalition’s role in battle against Iran-backed Houthis