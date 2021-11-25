.
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said it conducted eight target operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib in the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 60 “terrorist elements,” according to a statement.

The target operations also destroyed five military vehicles.

“We support the Yemeni army and its goal to achieve progress on the ground” and are keen to protect civilians, the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Arab Coalition conducted several air strikes on Houthi military camps and targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to a statement.

The operation in Sanaa targeted Houthi military camps at the presidential residence in Sanaa, according to the coalition.

Yemeni VP

Last week, Yemen’s Vice President General Ali Mohsen Saleh expressed his appreciation for the Arab Coalition’s role in Yemen in their battle against the “terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saleh thanked the coalition for their continuous support to Yemen and its people and for “their common destiny in protecting Yemen and the security and stability of the Arab region.”

He said the “terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia and its continued escalation towards the liberated areas in Yemen and Saudi Arabia” proves that the militia rejects peace, SPA reported.

