Arab Coalition conducts air strikes on military camps, targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

The Arab Coalition announced on Thursday that it had conducted several air strikes on Houthi military camps and targets in the Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The operation in Sanaa targeted Houthi military camps at the presidential residence in Sanaa, according to the Coalition. The Coalition also said it monitored movements to transport weapons after the camp was targeted.

“We have taken preventative measures to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage,” the statement said, according to SPA. “The operation was conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

Earlier this week, the Arab Coalition said it launched air strikes on Houthi drone sites in the capital Sanaa in the second such raid in as many days after earlier targeting the Iran-aligned movement’s missile capabilities.

