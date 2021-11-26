.
Arab Coalition releases details on latest air strike on Yemen Houthi military camps

Satellite images show the aftermath of the airstrikes conducted by the Coalition’s planes as well as the transfer of weapons from the secret facility after the coalition targeted it. (Supplied)
Satellite images show the aftermath of the airstrikes conducted by the Coalition’s planes as well as the transfer of weapons from the secret facility after the coalition targeted it. (Supplied)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published:

The Arab Coalition has published details of the operation targeting Iran-backed Houthi military camps in the presidential palace in Yemen’s Sanaa.

Intelligence and satellite images showed the presidential palace’s link to a secret underground facility located south of the palace and linked to Jabal al-Nahdain.

The pictures published by the coalition show the aftermath of the airstrikes conducted by the Coalition’s planes as well as the transfer of weapons from the secret facility after the coalition targeted it two days ago.

ntelligence and satellite images showed the presidential palace’s link to a secret underground facility. (Supplied)
ntelligence and satellite images showed the presidential palace’s link to a secret underground facility. (Supplied)


The Arab Coalition announced on Thursday that it had conducted several air strikes on Houthi military camps and targets in the Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The operation in Sanaa targeted Houthi military camps at the presidential residence in Sanaa, according to the Coalition. The Coalition also said it monitored movements to transport weapons after the camp was targeted.

“We have taken preventative measures to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage,” the statement said, according to SPA. “The operation was conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

Earlier this week, the Arab Coalition said it launched air strikes on Houthi drone sites in the capital Sanaa in the second such raid in as many days after earlier targeting the Iran-aligned movement’s missile capabilities.

