Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi Arabia Pavilion launches ‘16 Windows’ cultural program

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its ‘16 Windows’ program, to give visitors a greater understanding of the Kingdom’s diverse cultural scene.

The 16-week program will celebrate a specific cultural sector each week, through a series of events that highlight the success, opportunities and future of the country.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hussain Hanbazazah, commissioner general of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said: “The Kingdom is steeped in a long cultural and creative history, which encompasses diverse art forms and modes of self-expression.”

“We are delighted to launch the ‘16 Windows’ program at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. This new initiative is one of many that we have carefully curated to enrich our visitors journeys, ensuring a new experience each time they return.”

The ‘16 Windows’ program will focus on books and publications for its first week – shedding light on the vast literature, publishing and translation sectors of Saudi Arabia.

The pavilion on Wednesday hosted Tariq Khawaji, Ithra’s chief librarian and cultural consultant; Abdullah al-Ghubain, founder and managing director of Dar Athar Publishing and Distribution; Arwa Khomayyis, author and novelist; and Maajeb al-Shammari, writer and general manager of Tashkeell, an innovative literary platform and Saudi publishing house.

Upcoming sectors to be celebrated include literature, publishing and translation, film, architecture and design, cultural festivals and events, theater and performing arts, natural heritage, fashion, and archaeological and cultural landscapes.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is organizing a plethora of events at Expo 2020 Dubai, including discussions, panels and symposiums on various topics, as well as entertaining and diverse cultural dance, poetry, art and musical performances.

Saudi’s Guiness World Record-breaking pavilion promotes the business opportunities presented by the Kingdom’s rapid modernization under the Vision 2030 plan.

It also includes displays championing Saudi Arabia’s culture, nature, and historic tourist attractions including the ancient city of AlUla.

The pavilion offers visitors a glimpse of some of Saudi Arabia’s five UNESCO world heritage sites.

The pavilion was built using sustainable methods, and was awarded a LEED version 4 Platinum rating from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Expo 2020 Dubai is taking place from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates UAE Flag Day

Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification