Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has announced its future vision for the Diriyah Square project, which started in 2019 and represents the commercial heart of the al-Diriyah project, scheduled to open in 2024.

The square, located in the middle of the al-Diriyah scheme, will host more than 450 of the world’s leading global retail brands, complemented by an additional 100 authentic local Saudi artisan souks, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said Diriyah Square will be home to a “streetscape of inviting laneways, open-air courtyards, and souks, to a thriving day and night-time shopping.”

“The long-term goals and expectations of the project aim to celebrate the local community, elevate the social, cultural, and historical context, connect with the roots of the Saudi heritage, and create solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community,” it added.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo said since its foundation in 2017, DGDA has been attracting the world’s most experienced real estate professionals to Saudi Arabia and Diriyah for the project.

The development supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, a roadmap drawn to create a vibrant society and thriving economy, he said.

In March, Inzerillo told Al Arabiya English that the al-Diriyah Gate project will help catapult the kingdom into the tourist destination of the world.

Inzerillo said the mega-project is still meeting its building targets despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with the site expected to be “the jewel in Saudi Arabia’s crown” once completed.

Read more:

Al-Diriyah Gate to catapult Saudi Arabia as tourist destination of the world: CEO

Al-Diriyah: A gate to Saudi Arabia’s history

Saudi tourism fund invests over $500 mln since last year: Statement