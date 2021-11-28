Arab Coalition carries out strikes in Yemeni capital Sanaa

The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had launched air strikes on “legitimate” military targets in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as “an immediate response” to the threat and the launch of drones from Sanaa airport.

Specifically, the Arab Coalition confirmed it had destroyed underground ballistic missile launchers connected to Sanaa airport as well as targeted facilities used for the assembling of explosive drones at the Al-Dailami air base.

The Arab Coalition also announced earlier on Sunday that it had carried out strikes on 15 targets against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib and al-Jawf.

The coalition confirmed it had destroyed nine military vehicles and killed 110 Houthis during Sunday’s operations.

A day earlier, the coalition said it had surveilled “hostile movements and activities” of the Houthi militia at Sanaa International Airport.

