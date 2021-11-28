.
Dubai approves housing projects worth 3.8 bln dirhams

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is seen in a general view of Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. Picture taken December 9, 2015. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The emirate of Dubai has approved housing projects worth 3.8 billion dirhams on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter.

The project includes the distribution of 2000 residential plots, 900 residential villas and a complex worth 500 million dirhams for small families, the Dubai ruler added.

