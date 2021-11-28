.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Foreign direct investment reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021: Ministry

  • Font
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)

Foreign direct investment reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021: Ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19 Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military
UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes
Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’ Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More