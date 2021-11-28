Foreign direct investment reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021: Ministry
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Saudi Arabia has reached $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021, the investment ministry said on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
FDI rose 56 percent year on year, the ministry added.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia launches $53 bln national infrastructure fund with BlackRock
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector sees 281 pct jump in investment: Property consultant