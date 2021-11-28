.
Saudi Arabia: Australia designating Hezbollah a terror organization enhances security

Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel. (Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Saturday Australia’s announcement of designating Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, both its political and military wings, as a terrorist organization.

The ministry stressed the importance of this step in strengthening international peace and security and urged the international community to take a similar stance to confront terrorism and terrorist groups around the world.

The US State Department also welcomed Australia’s decision. It said in a statement: “Erasing the erroneous distinction between Hezbollah’s military wing and the rest of the terrorist organization is a critical step forward.”

“Hezbollah is a dangerous terrorist organization that threatens the safety of the international community and undermines the sovereignty of the Lebanese state. The organization’s robust paramilitary and terrorist capabilities, as well as its propaganda machine and corrupt financial networks, are major obstacles to peace and stability in Lebanon, in the Middle East and around the world.,” it added.

Australia had announced on Wednesday designating Hezbollah – both its political and military wings – as a “terrorist organization.” Belonging to or financing the group is now banned in Australia, where a large Lebanese community lives.

