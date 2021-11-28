Saudi Arabia extends residence, exit, re-entry, visit visas for free until year end

Saudi authorities confirmed it has started to automatically extend the validity of residence permits (Iqama) and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges until December 31, according to an announcement.

The General Directorate of Passports said the move comes in implementation of the directives of Saudi King Salman.

“This extension, which was issued by the Minister of Finance, falls within the government's continuing efforts to deal with the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic. It also falls within precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts,” the Directorate said.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.

The extension process is as follows: First: Extending the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of Coronavirus until 31/01/2022, except for those who were fully vaccinated inside the Kingdom of Saudi before they left and second: Extending the validity of visit visas by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors who are outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from countries facing entry suspension as a result of the outbreak of novel coronavirus until 31/01/2022.

