Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief projects help those displaced in Marib: Yemeni minister

Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar al-Eryani praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Yemen’s Marib for those who have been displaced.

“I visited humanitarian projects funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for IDPs and host community in Marib Governorate as part of emergency shelter, aims to provide aid and humanitarian aid to civilians who were displaced by Houthi militia from southern districts,” al-Eryani said in a tweet.

2-I stressed that these humanitarian projects of King Salman Center confirm concern shown by leadership of KSA; Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz &Crown Prince, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, to provide aid to Yemeni people, due to 7yrs war waged by militia pic.twitter.com/KkhgkLhLgT — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) November 27, 2021

He stressed that KSrelief humanitarian projects “confirm concern shown by the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to provide aid to Yemeni people” as a response to the 7-year war waged by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the minister added.

“I expressed my appreciation for tremendous humanitarian work by KSrelief in various fields, which contribute greatly to alleviating IDPs suffering in light of weak performance and role of international organizations, despite intensity of displacement to Marib Governorate,” al-Eryani said.

Yemeni VP

Earlier this month, Yemen’s Vice President General Ali Mohsen Saleh expressed his appreciation for the Arab Coalition’s role in Yemen in their battle against the “terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saleh thanked the coalition for their continuous support to Yemen and its people and for “their common destiny in protecting Yemen and the security and stability of the Arab region.”

He said the “terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia and its continued escalation towards the liberated areas in Yemen and Saudi Arabia” proves that the militia rejects peace, SPA reported.

