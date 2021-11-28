Saudi Arabia to host challenges of combating human trafficking Middle East forum

Saudi Arabia will host the third governmental forum to discuss the challenges of combating trafficking in persons in the Middle East 2021 from November 29 to November 30, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

According to the press agency, the forum will be held virtually under the theme “National and International Coordination on Combating Trafficking in Persons in the Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic.”

“The forum will include the participation of the heads of the committees concerned with combating trafficking in persons in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the Arab States, a number of Arab countries and international representatives,” SPA reported.

It will be inaugurated by the President of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission and Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons, Awwad al-Awwad.

SPA said the forum will discuss the challenges and developments in the field of combating human trafficking crimes in the Middle East “in order to enable the national committees to develop joint action plans to address these crimes.”

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the forum affirms the Kingdom’s “important role in combating trafficking in persons, continued efforts to address trafficking in persons, in addition to all exerted efforts to support this crime’s victims,” SPA reported, adding that it resulted in Saudi Arabia’s continuous progress in the US Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Report.

