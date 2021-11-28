.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE President orders release of 870 prisoners ahead of National Day

  • Font
A United Arab Emirates flag waves in front of a big poster of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi December 15,2009. (Reuters)
A United Arab Emirates flag waves in front of a big poster of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi December 15,2009. (Reuters)
Crime

UAE President orders release of 870 prisoners ahead of National Day

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has ordered the release of 870 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day on December 2, according to the official WAM news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prisoners will also have all their fines and debts paid off.

No further information regarding the identities of the prisoners or details of their crimes was released.

Leaders in the UAE regularly pardon criminals to mark special occasions including National Day and Islamic holidays such as Eid al-Adha.

Read more:

UAE president pardons 628 prisoners ahead of National Day

UAE President orders release of 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan: WAM

Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19 Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military
Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’ Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’
UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More