UAE President orders release of 870 prisoners ahead of National Day

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has ordered the release of 870 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day on December 2, according to the official WAM news agency.

Prisoners will also have all their fines and debts paid off.

No further information regarding the identities of the prisoners or details of their crimes was released.

Leaders in the UAE regularly pardon criminals to mark special occasions including National Day and Islamic holidays such as Eid al-Adha.

