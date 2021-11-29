.
Arab Coalition carries out 15 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi militia

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 9, 2021. Picture taken March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Arab Coalition carries out 15 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi militia

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Monday said it carried out 15 attacks against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib and al-Jawf in the past 24 hours.

“The targeting in Marib and al-Jawf destroyed 12 vehicles and led to the deaths of more than 85 [militia] members,” the coalition said in a statement.

The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had launched air strikes on “legitimate” military targets in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as “an immediate response” to the threat and the launch of drones from Sanaa airport.

Specifically, the Arab Coalition confirmed it had destroyed underground ballistic missile launchers connected to Sanaa airport as well as targeted facilities used for the assembling of explosive drones at the Al-Dailami air base.

Arab Coalition carries out strikes in Yemeni capital Sanaa

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief projects help those displaced in Marib: Yemeni minister

Arab Coalition releases details on latest air strike on Yemen Houthi military camps

