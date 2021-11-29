Expo 2020 Dubai: Winter wonderland, Alicia Keys part of $20 ‘December Festive Pass’

Expo 2020 Dubai organizers have launched a $20 (Dh95) December pass, which will include access to a Christmas-themed Winter Wonderland, a concert by international award-winning singer Alica Keys and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Expo’s new Festive Pass - on sale now until the end of December – follows similar success with the October pass and the November pass and will allow visitors to avail a host of events throughout the month.

This will begin on December 2, when the UAE will celebrate 50 years since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan in 1971.

Expo will commemorate the occasion from December 1 to 4 with a host of events, including ‘The Journey of the 50’ at al-Wasl dome, fireworks displays, a concert by Emirati singing stars, Eida al-Menhali and Fatma Zahrat al-Ain, among others.

Expo 2020 Wonderland

To mark the season, Expo 2020 will undergo a magical winter transformation as decorations adorn al-Wasl, the Welcome Plazas, Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium amphitheater, Al Forsan Park and all concourse areas.

Visitors can ring in the season at al-Wasl Plaza’s Christmas tree lighting and enjoy festive trains, twinkling street lights, fireworks, Santa Claus and his 3D camels, giant snow globes, reindeer, a festive facelift for Expo mascot Opti and gifts from around the world Expo – not to mention carol concerts, flying pianos and seasonal tunes from district musicians.

Live performances

During December, Expo 2020 will host more than 100 musical shows and concerts from a range of stars including multi-award-winning artist Alicia Keys live at the al-Wasl stage on December 10, and a special event on December 19 featuring Academy Award-winning composer and musician A.R. Rahman.

Late Nights @ Expo will feature a special festive line-up for three nights from December 23-25, with a range of artists from across the globe, while Christmas Day will see entertainment from Filipina singing sensation Lea Salonga, British artist Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel choir.

Young visitors can write a letter to Santa Claus and meet the man himself, while families can enjoy special showings of holiday movies Home Alone (December 23), Miracle on 34th Street (December 24) and Elf (December 25) on the Jubilee stage, and see nightly shows and spectacular seasonal projections at al-Wasl Plaza from December 20-29.

No seasonal celebration is complete without a festive fair, and Expo 2020’s market at Surreal – the Expo 2020 waterfall – not only has kiosks selling traditional treats and gifts from across the globe, but is packed with entertainment and activities for all ages, including DJs, baking sessions and an action-filled winter camp with face-painting, magicians, jugglers and crafts.

Many of Expo’s 200-plus restaurants will also be serving seasonal menus, and at selected venues, children under eight can eat free on certain days.

Country pavilions will also host their own holiday activities, organizers said.

