UAE leaders honor Emirati martyrs on Commemoration Day

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates have marked the heroic actions of Emirati martyrs who have lost their lives serving the country as the UAE marked its annual Commemoration Day on Monday.

The event, also known as Martyrs Day, is held every year to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of the UAE’s military and civilian service people, and to honor whose who have lost their loves while serving the country.

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan introduced Commemoration Day in 2015.

Marking this year’s event, Sheikh Khalifa spoke of the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

In a statement given to ‘Nation Shield,’ the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, he said: “The sacrifices of our martyrs will remain indelible in the conscience of the homeland and our national memory. Their heroic deeds go down in the annals of history as a source of inspiration to ensure our nation’s glory, stability and steady advances toward a brighter future.

“While celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our Union, let’s all give a standing ovation to the martyrs of the homeland. They wrote with their pure blood and valiant sacrifices, bright pages whilst defending our nation, preserving our sovereignty, and maintaining our independence. They were adamant to keep our national flag flying high across all fronts.”

“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength, pride and invincibility. On this day our men and women express their deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their very souls in protection of the sovereignty of our land.”

“On this fragrant occasion, and as our country confidently stands on the threshold of a new phase in its history - a new era of development, and economic, political and social growth - I call upon the nation’s youth to learn from the noble values embodied in martyrdom and to take the martyrs as an example to be emulated for excelling themselves in performing their duties and mastering new skills and capabilities.”

“We salute the soldiers, officers and leaders of our valiant armed forces, and all members of our security services who’re sparing no effort while protecting the achievements of our nation. We also salute our sons and daughters working in all fields of national duty, including development, services, humanitarian works, and health fields, inside and outside the country.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum also gave a statement, saying: “The adoption of 30th November as Commemoration Day has important significance, as it highlights the unity of the Emirati people, the ancestors and the youth, and underscores the Emirati people’s patriotism, while reviving the national memory about the story of our ancestors.”

“The martyrs, who are our sons, brothers and ancestors, tell the history of our country with medals of honor, and their blood tells the story of a glory and pride.”

“The good deeds and sacrifices of our martyrs will remain as long as there is life, and their blood is manifested in our identity, reinforcing our glory.

“Sons and daughters of the UAE, I call upon you all, most notably our youth, to contemplate these blessed days and the sacrifices of our martyrs while they performed our duties, as well as our history, full of lessons and glories.”

“I also call upon mothers and fathers to tell their sons and daughters the meaning of Commemoration Day, and about the men who sacrificed themselves to protect the country and its people, and about the patience of their families and their giving, loyalty and patriotism.”

“I call upon mothers and fathers to tell their children about the honor of serving in the army, and about Armed Forces men and women who are working hard to protect the security and stability of the nation, as well as to defend its stability, sovereignty and achievements. I call on them to tell their children about the National Reserve program and its role in strengthening our self-power and sharpening the personalities of our youth.”

“I call upon all citizens who know a martyr’s family to visit them and support them on this day, for it is a sorrowful day for them, as their feelings of loss are remembered.”

“The families of martyrs have shown great courage, patience and awareness, underscoring their faith, and they have become a source of inspiration to everyone, to be dedicated in serving their country.”

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said, “The memory of our fallen heroes will remain a source of inspiration, and their sacrifices remain imprinted on the hearts of our people, a shining model for the love of our nation.”

“The greatest sacrifices are those made for one’s country, the most honorable battles are those fought in defense of it, and the most precious blood is shed in defense of the homeland and for the preservation of its achievements.

“The names of our heroic martyrs, both military and civilian, will endure as a symbol of a glorious era in our history. No matter how many years pass, their memory becomes ever brighter, and we are keen to preserve this anniversary and keep it alive in the country’s memory and that of its people. We are determined to record their heroism in our history books and inform future generations of the sacrifices made to uphold the UAE’s security and dignity.”

“Since the UAE has dedicated a day to commemorate its martyrs and recall their heroism and courage with pride, it will never forget them. Instead, it remembers them all the time because they are present in the hearts of the people. Their memory will never fade, nor will their sacrifices be forgotten.”

“Taking care of our martyrs’ families and providing for them by way of expressing our gratitude remains at the top of our priorities because the UAE is loyal to its children and never forgets their sacrifices. Thus, our flag remains high, now and in the future, and our appreciation for the martyr’s sacrifices knows no bounds.”

“On this national occasion, we salute the mothers, fathers and families of the martyrs who provided the UAE with the joy of their lives and set an example in courage and patriotism. We salute our martyrs’ sons and daughters.”

