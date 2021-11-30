Arab Coalitions targets Iran-backed Houthi militia training camp

The Arab Coalition on Tuesday said it targeted a training camp belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia south of Yemen’s Mahliya in Marib.

An airstrike on the training camp left more than 60 Houthi militia members dead, the coalition added.

The Arab Coalition on Monday said it carried out 15 attacks against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib and al-Jawf in the past 24 hours.

“The targeting in Marib and al-Jawf destroyed 12 vehicles and led to the deaths of more than 85 [militia] members,” the coalition said in a statement.

