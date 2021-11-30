.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab coalition targets IRGC site in Yemen’s Sanaa: Report

  • Font
A fighter jet belonging to the Arab coalition fires a missile over Sanaa, Yemen August 30, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
A fighter jet belonging to the Arab coalition fires a missile over Sanaa, Yemen August 30, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab coalition targets IRGC site in Yemen’s Sanaa: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on “legitimate” Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa including a “secret” site belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, state TV reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.

The Iran-backed Houthis’ main broadcaster, Al Masirah TV, said three air strikes by the coalition had hit Sanaa airport, while a fourth raid targeted a park.

The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month over the densely populated capital city of Sanaa.

Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the Kingdom using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the internationally-recognized government from the capital.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war. The Houthis are pressing an offensive in Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold, as well as in other areas in Yemen.

Read more:

Arab Coalition carries out 15 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi militia

Arab Coalition carries out strikes in Yemeni capital Sanaa

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief projects help those displaced in Marib: Yemeni minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More