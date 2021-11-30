Arab coalition targets IRGC site in Yemen’s Sanaa: Report

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on “legitimate” Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa including a “secret” site belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, state TV reported.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.

The Iran-backed Houthis’ main broadcaster, Al Masirah TV, said three air strikes by the coalition had hit Sanaa airport, while a fourth raid targeted a park.

The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month over the densely populated capital city of Sanaa.

Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the Kingdom using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the internationally-recognized government from the capital.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war. The Houthis are pressing an offensive in Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold, as well as in other areas in Yemen.

